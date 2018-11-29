LAUREL, Md. (CBS/AP) — Police say a man who says he killed as many as 90 people has admitted killing a still-unidentified woman in Maryland more than 45 years ago. She may have ties to Massachusetts.

Prince George’s County Police announced Wednesday that cold case detectives interviewed Samuel Little this month after a Texas Ranger indicated Little killed someone in the Washington region in the 1970s.

Police say the 78-year-old told detectives previously unreported details about an unsolved slaying in Laurel, Maryland.

Police couldn’t identify the skeletal remains of a white female around 19 years old with blonde or reddish hair found in 1972.

Little said he picked the victim up at a Washington bus station and she indicated she was recently divorced, from the Massachusetts area and might be a mother.

Detectives are working with the FBI and Massachusetts State Police to identify her.

