BOSTON (CBS) — Kendrick Perkins wants to finish his career with the Celtics, which is a pretty nice feel-good story.

But Danny Ainge tossed a big bucket of ice water on those dreams Thursday morning.

Joining 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich for his weekly interview, the C’s president of basketball operations confirmed that Perkins and his representatives have reached out to Boston about a potential reunion. But Ainge didn’t sound very enthusiastic about signing the 34-year-old big man.

“I don’t think it’s a good fit for our team right now. You never know what happens through the course of the season, but we have a lot of bigs and a lot of bigs we really like that we can’t even find time for,” said Ainge, who drafted Perk 27th overall out of high school in 2003. “It’s probably not a good fit for us at this moment.”

Boston’s roster is currently full, and as Ainge stated, they’re already having a hard time finding playing time for young bigs like Guerschon Yabusele and rookie Robert Williams III. But Perkins hasn’t really done much on the floor the last five years and probably wouldn’t play more than a few garbage time minutes, so he wouldn’t be stealing any minutes from anyone. He’d be nothing more than a glorified bench coach for whichever team he signs with — if he signs at all.

So for now, it doesn’t look like Perk’s wish to finish his career where it started will come to fruition. But that doesn’t mean Ainge isn’t a fan of one of his first-ever draft picks in Boston.

“I’m a big fan of Kendrick’s, watching him go from a chubby 18 year-old to what he did during his career, becoming a leader of a couple of different teams,” he said. “I’m really proud of Kendrick; a good father and husband and a good all-around guy.”