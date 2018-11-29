By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics locker room could receive a gigantic boost in the scowl department at some point this season.

Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins was in town Wednesday night to honor Paul Pierce at this year’s “The Tradition” at TD Garden, and told the Boston Globe that he wants to play at some point this season. It would be the final days of his NBA career, and he would love to finish it all off back where it started. Perk said he’s already reached out to Danny Ainge about a Boston reunion and potentially inking a 10-day contract later in the season.

“This is home away from home,” Perkins told the Globe’s Gary Washburn. “This is where it all started at. Every time I come back to Boston, I just feel great; it’s sunshine, basically.”

As you can tell, it’s been a while since Perk has enjoyed a winter in Boston. But he added that as he’s gotten older, it has really sunk in that he was a member of the Celtics. And he wants to enjoy that feeling once again.

“Even when I was on the Cavs and came in to play the playoffs, I was like, ‘Man, this was home; this is how it used to be. You don’t find this nowhere else,'” he said.

Nostalgia-wise, this is awesome. Perk was never a great player, but he was a presence both on and off the floor. He was the kind of guy you wanted on your side whenever a rock fight broke out, because he’d be the one throwing boulders.

He hasn’t been all that productive for some time, but he would bring a veteran presence — perhaps that veteran presence Kyrie Irving was clamoring for a few weeks back. The two were teammates in Cleveland when Perk arrived late in the 2014-15 season, so Kyrie should be familiar with what Perkins emanates in the locker room.

The Celtics don’t have a free roster spot at the moment, but a lot can change between now and 10-day contract season (when players start to get bought out by their teams). Perkins wouldn’t play much, if at all, if he re-signs with the C’s, but they wouldn’t be risking much of anything to bring him back. The 34-year-old would be a glorified bench coach, one who would provide the team with a figurative kick in the backside whenever they need it.

But really, it would be a fitting finish to a 15-year career for a kid the Celtics drafted back in 2003. Perkins started in Boston as a fresh-faced, 18-year-old rookie, and spent eight seasons in green. He saw the lows and the highs, playing an important role in Boston’s 2008 title.

Danny, bring back the scowl.