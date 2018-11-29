BREAKING NEWS:Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty To Lying To Congress
HANSON (CBS) – A fire in the engine of a train in Hanson caused delays during the Thursday morning commute, though no one was injured.

Smoke could be seen coming from the train, which was stopped at the Hanson station when the fire started.

dandufresne Fire On Hanson Commuter Rail Train Causes Delays

Smoke pouring from a Commuter Rail train in Hanson. (Image Credit: Dan Dufresne)

Passengers were transferred to another train to continue their commute.

hansonpd Fire On Hanson Commuter Rail Train Causes Delays

Hanson firefighters knock down a fire on a Commuter Rail train. (Image Credit: Hanson Police)

One person who was on the train said all passengers were moved away from the front of the train. A short time later, everyone was asked to get off the train.

“At no time were passengers at risk and we appreciate their patience as we resolve this issue as safely and quickly as possible,” Keolis said in a statement.

