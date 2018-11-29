HANSON (CBS) – A fire in the engine of a train in Hanson caused delays during the Thursday morning commute, though no one was injured.

Smoke could be seen coming from the train, which was stopped at the Hanson station when the fire started.

Passengers were transferred to another train to continue their commute.

One person who was on the train said all passengers were moved away from the front of the train. A short time later, everyone was asked to get off the train.

“At no time were passengers at risk and we appreciate their patience as we resolve this issue as safely and quickly as possible,” Keolis said in a statement.