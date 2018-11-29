FOXBORO (CBS) – Another summer concerts continues to take shape. Just over a week after the Rolling Stones revealed they will be traveling to Foxboro comes the announcement that the Dead & Company will play Gillette Stadium for the first time.

As part of the 2019 Summer Tour that kicks off on May 31 in California, the band will play the home of the New England Patriots on June 22.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public on December 8. Several presales will also be available, with one starting Monday, another Tuesday.

Dead & Company formed in 2015. The band features the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir along with John Mayer, Allman Brothers bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

The band has since toured five times, playing to more than 1.5 million fans.