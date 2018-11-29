BOSTON (CBS) — Boston guard Kyrie Irving has a new jersey, and it’s not Celtics green.

Fret not, Green Teamers: It’s not a Knicks jersey. It’s the No. 11 Patriots jersey that Irving has been wanting since Pats receiver Julian Edelman sported his own custom No. 11 Celtics jersey earlier this month at Gillette Stadium.

“Finally got my Patriots No. 11 jersey. I’m pretty ecstatic about that,” Irving said following Thursday’s practice in Brighton. “Shout out to my guy Julian.”

Edelman was not allowed to use the Patriots practice facilities during his four-game suspension at the start of the season, so he used the Celtics’ fancy new practice facilities in Brighton. Edelman has been a fan of Boston’s basketball team since he arrived in New England, and got close to some of the players during his workouts. He even had some downtime to take on Gordon Hayward in a few games of Ping-Pong.

But since Edelman has returned to action for the Patriots, there have been no impromptu battles with the paddle at the Auerbach Center.

“No, I’m pretty sure he has a job right now. He’s loving that job,” said Irving.

At least he had time to make sure Irving got his custom Patriots jersey.