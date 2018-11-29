BROCKTON (CBS) – A Brockton Area Transit bus driver was trapped and seriously hurt in a crash Thursday morning.

The bus went off East Street and hit a fire hydrant and tree in a yard around 8 a.m.

According to witnesses, the driver was pinned up against the front of the bus for about two hours. It took about 15 Brockton firefighters to remove her and eventually get her to a medical rescue helicopter.

There’s no word yet on her condition.

Two other people were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were both taken to the hospital as well. Brockton Area Transit said those injuries were minor.

Part of East Street was shut down for the rescue and removal of the bus.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.