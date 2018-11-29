BREAKING NEWS:Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty To Lying To Congress
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brockton

BROCKTON (CBS) – A Brockton Area Transit bus driver was trapped and seriously hurt in a crash Thursday morning.

brockton Brockton Transit Bus Driver Trapped, Seriously Hurt In Crash

Brockton firefighters worked to get a trapped person out of the bus. (Photo credit: Michelle Fisher – WBZ-TV)

The bus went off East Street and hit a fire hydrant and tree in a yard around 8 a.m.

According to witnesses, the driver was pinned up against the front of the bus for about two hours. It took about 15 Brockton firefighters to remove her and eventually get her to a medical rescue helicopter.

There’s no word yet on her condition.

Two other people were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were both taken to the hospital as well. Brockton Area Transit said those injuries were minor.

brockton2 Brockton Transit Bus Driver Trapped, Seriously Hurt In Crash

Brockton firefighters worked to get a trapped person out of the bus. (Photo credit: Michelle Fisher – WBZ-TV)

Part of East Street was shut down for the rescue and removal of the bus.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s