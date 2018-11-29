BOSTON (Hoodline/CBS) – ‘Tis the season to celebrate. From a giant menorah lighting, to a holiday tree lighting or a bar crawl, there’s plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Boston. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.

Boston Common Menorah Lighting

With Hanukkah starting Sunday night, gather on Boston Common for the 35th annual Menorah Lighting. People will gather at Brewer Fountain, next to the Park Street T stop at 4 p.m. to witness the lighting of the 22 foot menorah. The ceremony includes live music, warm beverages and treats for the kids.

When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Boston Common, Brewer Fountain

Admission: Free

Light Up Seaport

Celebrate and prep for the Christmas holiday with the third annual tree lighting event. Hear live holiday tunes and enjoy festive giveaways. Drinks will be available to purchase and activities will be set out for younger guests. Light Up Seaport benefits Massachusetts Fallen Heroes and The Gavin Foundation.

There will be a new photography exhibit opening called “A Year in Seaport.” Visuals, provided by Fort Point resident George Vasquez, will show images from across the community throughout the year.

When: Friday, Nov. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Seaport Common, 85 Northern Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Lenox Mercantile Holiday Pop-Up

Start holiday shopping and get into the spirit of the season with this pop-up event featuring a variety of local vendors, including Share Coffee Roasters, Nini’s Sweets, Seacoast Sweets, PattyMac’s Pickles and Tiffany Hilton Pottery. Snacks, hot chocolate and live music will also be on offer.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: The Lenox Hotel, 61 Exeter St. at Boylston.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Ugly Sweater Boston Bar Crawl (Faneuil Hall)

UglySweaterEvents.com invites those 21 and over to come decked out in their ugly sweaters for a festive Saturday of mingling and drinks. Participating venues include Wild Rover, Sissy K’s, Mija Cantina, Durgin Park, The Hideout, The Point and The Ginger Man.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, noon-8 p.m.

Where: Mija Cantina, 1 S. Market St.

Admission: $16.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Holly-Day on the Harbor

Bring the family out for a free holiday event of music and arts and crafts. Children’s music group Little Grove will perform, and there will be face painting, arts and crafts with Fort Point Arts and several other activities such as Ohana New England Dragon Boating.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, noon-2 p.m.

Where: Atlantic Wharf, 290 Congress St., Waterfront Square.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

