YARMOUTH (CBS) – The wife of slain Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon will bicycle 300 miles from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. in her husband’s honor as a part of the 2019 Police Unity Tour.

gannon1 Slain Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannons Wife To Cycle 300 Miles In His Honor

Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon. (Photo credit: Yarmouth Police – Facebook)

Dara Gannon and other cyclists from the Yarmouth Police Department team will leave May 9 on the 4-day ride. Her trip will also include a visit to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C.

daragannon Slain Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannons Wife To Cycle 300 Miles In His Honor

Dara Gannon, the wife of slain Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

“Dara is pleased to be able to ride and honor the memory of Sean and those police officers that have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty,” family spokesman Bruce Bierhans said.

The Police Unity Tour has raised $23 million for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

