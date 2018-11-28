YARMOUTH (CBS) – The wife of slain Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon will bicycle 300 miles from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. in her husband’s honor as a part of the 2019 Police Unity Tour.

Dara Gannon and other cyclists from the Yarmouth Police Department team will leave May 9 on the 4-day ride. Her trip will also include a visit to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C.

“Dara is pleased to be able to ride and honor the memory of Sean and those police officers that have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty,” family spokesman Bruce Bierhans said.

The Police Unity Tour has raised $23 million for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.