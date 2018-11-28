BOSTON (CBS) – A smoking suitcase at Logan Airport caused alarm over the weekend, but the culprit turned out to be an e-cigarette battery.

The TSA says smoke began pouring out of the checked baggage on Saturday during a very busy travel period.

When @TSA comes across a smoking suitcase, it’s always suspicious. This checked bag resulted in the evacuation of the checked baggage screening room at ⁦@BostonLogan⁩ until officials could ensure that it was safe. What caused the scare? An e-cigarette’s lithium battery. pic.twitter.com/taptFJRqqS — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) November 28, 2018

The incident forced the evacuation of the checked baggage screening area for just under an hour. Police responded to make sure it wasn’t an explosive device.

Authorities eventually determined that the lithium battery ignited.

The suitcase owner’s flight to Kansas City was delayed until the situation was resolved.