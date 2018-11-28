Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A smoking suitcase at Logan Airport caused alarm over the weekend, but the culprit turned out to be an e-cigarette battery.
The TSA says smoke began pouring out of the checked baggage on Saturday during a very busy travel period.
The incident forced the evacuation of the checked baggage screening area for just under an hour. Police responded to make sure it wasn’t an explosive device.
Authorities eventually determined that the lithium battery ignited.
The suitcase owner’s flight to Kansas City was delayed until the situation was resolved.