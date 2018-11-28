Filed Under:Local TV, Logan Airport, TSA

BOSTON (CBS) – A smoking suitcase at Logan Airport caused alarm over the weekend, but the culprit turned out to be an e-cigarette battery.

The TSA says smoke began pouring out of the checked baggage on Saturday during a very busy travel period.

The incident forced the evacuation of the checked baggage screening area for just under an hour. Police responded to make sure it wasn’t an explosive device.

Authorities eventually determined that the lithium battery ignited.

smoking suitcase caused by this e cigarette 11 24 18 VIDEO: Suitcase Starts Smoking At Logan Airport After E Cigarette Battery Ignites

The battery that ignited (Image credit: TSA)

The suitcase owner’s flight to Kansas City was delayed until the situation was resolved.

