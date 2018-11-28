BOSTON (CBS) – The Transportation Security Administration saw the busiest travel day in its 17-year history over the Thanksgiving holiday.

A total of 2,729,770 travelers went through TSA screening on Sunday. The previous record was set on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2004.

This year’s Thanksgiving travel period was six percent busier than last year with more than 25.6 million people screened. The TSA says that nationwide, 95 percent of all passengers waited less than 20 minutes in security.

The TSA screened 68,696 people at Logan Airport on Sunday.

Seven of the TSA’s top 10 busiest days have happened in 2018.