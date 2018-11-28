  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Logan Airport, TSA

BOSTON (CBS) – The Transportation Security Administration saw the busiest travel day in its 17-year history over the Thanksgiving holiday.

A total of 2,729,770 travelers went through TSA screening on Sunday. The previous record was set on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2004.

This year’s Thanksgiving travel period was six percent busier than last year with more than 25.6 million people screened. The TSA says that nationwide, 95 percent of all passengers waited less than 20 minutes in security.

logan thanksgiving travel Sunday After Thanksgiving Was TSAs Busiest Travel Day Ever

Thanksgiving travelers wait in line for TSA screening at Logan Airport (WBZ-TV)

The TSA screened 68,696 people at Logan Airport on Sunday.

Seven of the TSA’s top 10 busiest days have happened in 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s