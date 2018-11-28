Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Local TV, Tewksbury Police

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A man and his dog were stabbed during a fight with another person, Tewksbury Police said.

Anthony Puliafico, 54, was arrested at the Ames Hill apartment complex around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and cruelty to animals.

Anthony Puliafico. (Image Credit: Tewksbury Police)

Tewksbury Police said Puliafico stabbed another man during a fight that started when the victim and suspect’s dogs became “involved in a clash.”

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Puliafico was expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court.

