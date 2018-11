LOWELL (CBS) – A convicted murderer who has been in jail for 32 years is now getting a new trial.

Arthur Davis of Lowell was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a young mother, 23-year-old Patricia Richard, on the steps of Lowell City Hall in February 1985.

The prosecution relied heavily on blood evidence during the trial.

But a Middlesex Superior Court judge granted Davis a new trial after new DNA testing failed to find Davis’ blood at the scene.