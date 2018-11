WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Nancy Pelosi entered the House Democratic leadership elections on Wednesday in an unusual position: She’s running unopposed.

Pelosi was expected to be nominated as her party’s choice for House speaker by Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts, with no fewer than eight colleagues set to second the choice, including Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, the civil rights leader, and three newly elected lawmakers.

The show of support from Kennedy comes as another Massachusetts Congressman, Rep. Seth Moulton, has called for new leadership and led the charge to stop Pelosi from reclaiming the gavel. In a Keller @ Large segment that aired Sunday, Kennedy told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller why he backs Pelosi.

“I have been in office now for six years. We are at this extraordinary opportunity in the Democratic caucus to try to deliver on some promises, hold administration accountable, but recognize that we aspire to be a big tent party and you’ve got to find ways to build that consensus, empower our members, and unify behind values and policies,” Kennedy said. “There is nobody that’s better at doing that than Nancy Pelosi. Period.”

As House Democrats met in private in the Capitol, they faced a simple “yes” or “no” choice on the ballots. Voting that includes various caucus positions and rules could stretch on for hours.

“The caucus is coming together,” the No. 3 party leader, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, told reporters.

Pelosi’s opponents had pledged to usher in a new era for Democrats. But one by one, the powerful California congresswoman picked off the would-be challengers and smoothed skeptics. In the end, there was no one willing, or able, to mount a serious campaign against her bid to reclaim the speaker’s job, which she held from 2007 to 2011, before the GOP took back the majority.

Pelosi still lacks the vote tally she’ll need in January, when the new Congress convenes, to ascend to the post.

“You can’t beat someone with no one,” said Rep.-elect Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., who explained in a statement that she came to Washington eager to hear from colleagues and “hopeful that many candidates would step up to the plate.”

But “the only person that declared their intentions, spoke to me about their vision and asked me for my vote is Nancy Pelosi.”

Democrats were poised to return their entire top leadership team, including Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland in the No. 2 spot as majority leader and Clyburn in the No. 3 spot as whip. They were running unopposed.

Plenty of newcomers were set to fill the down-ballot slots

Those trying to oust Pelosi say they always knew the internal caucus election would fall in her favor. She only needed a simple majority of Democrats, who have a 233-seat majority, with several races still undecided, to win the nomination.

But she’ll need 218 votes in January, half the full 435-seat House, which is harder, if all Republicans vote against her, as is likely — though she could win with fewer votes if some lawmakers are absent or vote present.

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., played down the significance of Wednesday’s caucus vote and said the true fight for House speaker will occur in January.

“We’re not going to make a big play of it,” he said. “It’s Jan. 3.”

Several factions within the Democratic caucus in the House worked against Pelosi, but they failed to gain ground in recent days. Still, there seem to be more than enough votes to stop Pelosi in January. Some say only with a floor fight in view will new leaders emerge. They say there are plenty of Democrats on the bench who could step up to the job.

But Pelosi’s ability to stand unopposed Wednesday, despite the threats from within and reams of attack ads against her, showed the staying power of her brand of machine politics.

She was the female speaker and hopes to return to a role few men have had twice — most recently, legendary Speaker Sam Rayburn a half-century ago.

Between now and January, Pelosi will work the levers of power by doling out the many committee seat assignments, subcommittee chairmanships and other perks she is able to offer, or withhold, as incentives to win over supporters.

