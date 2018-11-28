  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:baby names, Local TV, Parenting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — The two most popular baby names are back on top for another year.

According to BabyCenter, Sophia and Jackson are the most popular names for babies in 2018.

They’re followed by Olivia, Emma, Ava and Isabella for girls. For boys Liam, Noah, Aiden, and Caden round out the top five.

And when it comes to choosing a name, BabyCenter looked at the top influences for 2018.

Zen names like Peace and Sky were popular picks. The Kardashians also played a role as more babies were named Stormi and Saint this year. And names associated with Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines like Magnolia, Emmie, Ella, Drake and Crew also proved to be more common.

People looked to food for inspiration, with Kale and Kiwi both growing nearly 40 percent in popularity.

Some parents are also big fans of the video game Fortnite, with character names like Ramirez, Leviathan, Bunny and Rogue becoming more popular.

See the full list here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s