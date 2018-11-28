BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason awards continue to roll in for the stars of the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts both took home some new hardware Tuesday night as the player’s association’s Players Choice Awards were handed out. Martinez was voted Player of the Year while Betts was chosen as the AL’s Outstanding Player.

Martinez absolutely mashed in his first season in Boston, hitting 43 homers and driving in an MLB-best 130 runs to go with his impressive .330 average. His Player of the Year award will look nice next to the two Silver Slugger awards and the 2018 Hank Aaron Award he already brought home this year.

Pitchers feared him in 2018. Contributing to one of baseball's most lethal offenses with his stat line of .330 BA | 43 HR | 130 RBI, the AL East just got a lot more fun. #PlayersChoiceAwards2018 Your 2018 Player of the Year is @JDMartinez28!https://t.co/VzGZWQZmyZ pic.twitter.com/5cvvc98TDj — #MLBPA (@MLB_PLAYERS) November 28, 2018

While Martinez is having himself a dandy of an offseason, Betts’ has been even better. His Outstanding Player Award will be fighting with Betts’ AL MVP, Silver Slugger and Gold Glove for space on his trophy shelf. He probably won’t have much time to stare at all of those awards though, as Betts and his girlfriend also welcomed their first child earlier this month.

Also on Tuesday night, Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich was named the NL’s Outstanding Player while Tampa Bay lefty Blake Snell and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom were given the Outstanding Pitcher awards for the AL and NL, respectively. New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar and Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. were named Outstanding Rookies, outfielders Cameron Maybin (currently a free agent after spending 2018 in Miami and Seattle) and Matt Kemp of the Dodgers earned Comeback Players of the Year, while free agent Curtis Granderson won the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award, becoming the first three-time recipient of the honor.