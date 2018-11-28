SANTA ANA, Calif. (CBSLA/CBS Local) — Police in California have arrested a woman accused of trying to punch and choke a McDonald’s employee in an attack that was apparently sparked by a lack of ketchup.

Mayra Berenice Gallo, 24, of Santa Ana, was arrested Thursday, a month after the attack at a McDonald’s restaurant in Santa Ana. She is being held on $15,000 bail.

In surveillance video of the incident the woman is seen charging through the back employee entrance of the restaurant to ask for ketchup. In another angle, the woman was seeing pushing the store manager up against a drink machine, choking her, and throwing her around in front of the drive-thru window.

The attack continued until a man intervened and took the suspect out of the restaurant, Santa Ana police spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The media attention over the ketchup dispute prompted tips that led detectives to the identity and location of Gallo, Santa Ana police said.