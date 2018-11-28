Comments
LEICESTER (CBS) – Police in Leicester have located missing 15-year-old Malia Rapozo.
Authorities had put the word out about the missing teen late Tuesday night.
The department said they found her Wednesday at about 9 a.m.
#LPDevent – Missing Juvenile Located – Malia Rapozo who is 15 years old and was last seen on Friday 11/23/18 was located today (11/28/18) at approximately 9 AM. Thank you for all the help!! pic.twitter.com/YRvgjnxFXZ
— Leicester Police (@LeicesterPD) November 28, 2018
