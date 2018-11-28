  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Leicester, Local TV, Missing Teen

LEICESTER (CBS) – Police in Leicester have located missing 15-year-old Malia Rapozo.

Authorities had put the word out about the missing teen late Tuesday night.

The department said they found her Wednesday at about 9 a.m.

