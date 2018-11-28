DEDHAM (CBS) – Investigators want to know who is responsible for abandoning two cats on a busy Dedham street over the weekend in a “cruel act.”

The Animal Rescue League says a Good Samaritan reported seeing a man leave a cardboard box on High Street containing two six-month-old cats.

The cats were dirty and not microchipped. The female cat had a broken leg and a rabbit nail in its tail, the ARL says, but both are in overall good health.

The Good Samaritan believed the perpetrator is a white man in his 30s or 40s, driving a dark-colored SUV that might be a Toyota RAV4 or Honda CRV.

The ARL hopes both cats can go to new homes in time for the holidays.

Anyone with information should contact ARL Law Enforcement at cruelty@arlboston.org or call 617 426-9170.