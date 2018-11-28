BOSTON (CBS) — The news is not great for Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller.

After taking a puck off the throat in Monday night’s 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto, Miller has been diagnosed with a cartilage injury to his larynx. He is now on the shelf for at least five weeks, which is when the team will reevaluate their blue liner.

The Bruins have not had much luck health-wise with their defensive corps, as Miller joins a long list of Bruins d-men to be sidelined with an injury. Captain Zdeno Chara will likely be out another month with a lower-body injury, though there is hope that Charlie McAvoy (concussion) and Brandon Carlo (upper body injury) can return in the near future. Carlo was back on the ice for Boston at Wednesday’s practice in Brighton, a sign that he’s getting closer to a return.

Miller, who missed time earlier this season with a hand injury, had two assists and was a plus-6 in 11 games in 2018.