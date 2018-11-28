CHELMSFORD (CBS) – Police responded to a Chelmsford school after a first grade student brought a bullet to show classmates.

Officers were called to Harrington Elementary School after the bullet was discovered around 10:30 a.m. Students had informed teachers what they had seen.

Police and school leaders identified the student who brought the .45 caliber round. The bullet was confiscated and the child went home with their parents.

It is not known if the student brought the bullet from home or where they got it from. Police said there was no threat or harmful intention.

“I commend the students for reporting this incident quickly,” Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney said. “It’s important to emphasize that there was never any danger to students or staff today, and that school faculty and administrators have handled this effectively.”

The child is not facing any discipline from the school at this point.