ATHOL (CBS) – Kara Maccarone has memory loss, bruises all over her body, and cannot move more than a few feet without a wheelchair after she was the victim of a hit and run crash on Sunday.

The Athol woman was driving home from work on Route 2 West in Gardner around 3 pm when she says an SUV started to swerve in front of her.

“I was in the fast lane and the SUV was swerving back and forth two or three times and I remember beeping and screaming,” Maccarone said.

What happened next is a blur. Maccarone says the SUV careened into the front, driver’s side of her car, sending her into a guardrail.

“I broke the whole driver side window with the side of my face and then kind of got tossed back and forth, like ping ponged back and forth,” the 31-year-old said.

Her car struck another car before coming to a rest. A good Samaritan stopped to check on her.

Now, the mother of two is being discharged to a rehab facility in Athol after spending three nights at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

She is calling for the driver of the vehicle that hit her to turn themselves in.

“I don’t care if you’ve been drinking or if you’re high on something. Just come forward. That’s all I want,” Maccarone said.

State Police say a witness was able to provide them with a license plate number of the hit and run driver and they are following up on that lead.