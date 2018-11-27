BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans may notice their favorite players wearing some unique footwear on Sunday.

When the Patriots host the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium, 19 players will sport specially designed cleats for the My Cause, My Cleats campaign, which is now in its third year in the NFL. The campaign gives players and coaches an opportunity to wear customized cleats or sneakers in support of a charitable cause of their choice.

Here are the players who will participate this weekend, including some of the foundations they will support:

David Andrews (Warrior Dog Foundation)

Tom Brady (Best Buddies & The Ellie Fund)

Rex Burkhead (Team Jack Foundation)

Adrian Clayborn

Phillip Dorsett

Nate Ebner (Fuel Up To Play 60)

Stephon Gilmore

Lawrence Guy (My Life My Choice & Show Your Soft Side)

Duron Harmon (Autism Speaks)

Brian Hoyer (MSPCA-Angell)

Dont’a Hightower (One Family Inc.)

Chris Hogan (Headstrong)

Jacob Hollister (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention)

Devin McCourty

Jason McCourty

Sony Michel (Earthquake In Haiti Relief)

Derek Rivers (Jar Of Hope)

Matthew Slater (International Justice Mission)

Kyle Van Noy (Van Noy Valor Foundation)

The team’s website already has images of some of the cleats that players will be wearing this Sunday, and players will be sharing the stories behind them on social media throughout the week using the hashtag #mycausemycleats.

And it’s not just players, either. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will also be wearing customized sneakers on Sunday. He had on a special pair of Nike kicks last year to benefit his foundation.

Following Sunday’s game, players will have the opportunity to raise funds for the cause of their choosing by auctioning off their cleats. One hundred percent of the funds raised will be donated to their selected charities.