HOLLIS, NH (CBS) – The FBI is offering a reward as it investigates multiple extortion attempts against a Hollis, New Hampshire family.

The agency’s Boston field office says they are offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for harassing and inflicting animal cruelty on the family and their “Rickety Ranch” farm over the past two years.

The #FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for info leading to the identification & arrest of the individual(s) behind multiple extortion attempts & harassment of a family in Hollis, NH. Anyone with info should call 857-386-2000. https://t.co/4iifw8BBKl pic.twitter.com/2HANMADLEa — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) November 27, 2018

Letters sent to the family seek $250,000 in exchange for the sender sparing the family from harm, and they also offer to help settle the family’s ongoing disputes with the town.

“In addition to the letters, the family was the target of various attacks over the last two years,” the FBI said. “Thousands of dollars in damage was done to their property, including their vehicles and barn. Multiple acts of animal cruelty were also committed on the farm.”

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s Boston office at (857) 386-2000.