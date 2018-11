DUXBURY (CBS) — Duxbury Police are warning residents that someone is trying to scam people with a fake church email address.

The Gmail address makes it look as though the email is coming from Reverend Mally Lloyd of St. John the Evangelist Church in Duxbury, police said.

In emails sent to parishioners, the person demanded money and “gift cards to go towards fighting cancer.”

Anyone who has been a victim of the scam should file a report with Duxbury Police by calling 781-934-5656.