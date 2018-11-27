Filed Under:Cohasset, Jeffrey Knight, Local TV

COHASSET (CBS) — A Cohasset teacher who has been on leave for months following an investigation into claims that he inappropriately touched a female student now faces five more charges. Jeffrey Knight, a teacher at the middle school, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Knight, 57, of Pembroke, was charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older on Sept. 20. He was released on personal recognizance and was due back Wednesday for a scheduled pre-trial conference.

The new charges against Knight are five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. They are “based on information and investigation developed by the Cohasset Police Department, working with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, involving an alleged second victim,” said the Norfolk D.A.

Jeffrey Knight. (WBZ-TV)

Shortly after Knight was arraigned in Sept., the Middle/High School Principal Carolyn Connolly was also placed on leave and the school district launched an independent investigation. According to prosecutors at Knight’s arraignment, the student reported Knight’s alleged conduct to school officials in February, yet it was not reported to police until May.

Knight, who has been employed by the Cohasset school district as a middle school teacher since August 2011.

