BOSTON (CBS) — First responders in Boston blocked off a portion of Walk Hill Street at the corner of Harvard Street after an S.U.V. crashed into the cemetery Tuesday afternoon.

Photos from the scene showed that least two headstones appeared to be knocked over at the New Calvary Cemetery.

According to Boston Police, the crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. One was injured and they were taken to a local hospital.

No word yet on how serious those injuries are. It is unclear what caused the crash.