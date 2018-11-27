Filed Under:Car Crash, Local TV, Mattapan

BOSTON (CBS) — First responders in Boston blocked off a portion of Walk Hill Street at the corner of Harvard Street after an S.U.V. crashed into the cemetery Tuesday afternoon.

cemeterycrash2 SUV Crashes Into Cemetery, Takes Down Multiple Headstones

An S.U.V. crashed into headstones at the New Calvary Cemetery in Boston Tuesday (WBZ-TV)

Photos from the scene showed that least two headstones appeared to be knocked over at the New Calvary Cemetery.

According to Boston Police, the crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. One was injured and they were taken to a local hospital.

crash3 SUV Crashes Into Cemetery, Takes Down Multiple Headstones

An SUV crashed into headstones at the New Calvary Cemetery in Boston Tuesday (Photo credit Louisa Moller)

No word yet on how serious those injuries are. It is unclear what caused the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s