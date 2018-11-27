BOSTON (CBS) — A scary scene played out during Monday night’s Bruins loss to the Maple Leafs, leaving Boston without another defenseman.

This time it’s blue liner Kevan Miller, who left Boston’s 4-2 loss in Toronto in the first period after taking a puck off the throat. Miller was in front of the Boston net when a shot by Toronto forward John Tavares deflected up and hit him, ending his evening after just seven minutes of ice time.

Miller was shut down midway through the second period and head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the loss that Miller was staying in a Toronto hospital overnight for observation.

“It doesn’t look serious, but they’ll keep him overnight and hopefully his breathing will be back to normal and he’ll come back and join us. Obviously, we wish him well,” said Cassidy.

At look at the play that forced Kevan Miller to miss the end of the first period. Weird bounce off the initial shot by Tavares. pic.twitter.com/jo7vwKV8XS — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 27, 2018

The 31-year-old is the latest Bruins defenseman to go down with an injury, joining captain Zdeno Chara (knee), Charlie McAvoy (concussion) and Brandon Carlo (upper body injury) on the shelf. Miller, who missed time earlier this season with a hand injury, has two assists and was a plus-6 in 11 games in 2018.

Miller is in his sixth season with the Bruins, and has averaged 57 games over the last five years.