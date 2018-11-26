WATCH LIVE:Senate Committee Hearing On Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions
BOSTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy destroyer that will be named for a Navy pilot from Massachusetts who received the Medal of Honor during the Korean War is coming to Boston.

The future USS Thomas Hudner is scheduled to arrive at Boston’s Flynn Cruise Port Terminal at 10 a.m. Monday.

uss thomas hudner 4 Navy Ship To Be Named After Concords Thomas Hudner Visits Boston

The USS Thomas Hudner. (Photo credit: usshudnerddg116.org)

It will be open for free public visits on a first come, first served basis during limited hours Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The Maine-built ship will be commissioned Saturday.

It is named in honor of Lt. j.g. Thomas Hudner, a Fall River native and longtime Concord resident who was awarded the Medal of Honor for crash-landing his plane to try to save the life of another pilot during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in December 1950.

hudner Navy Ship To Be Named After Concords Thomas Hudner Visits Boston

US Navy Veteran Thomas Hudner in 2012. (WBZ-TV)

Hudner died last November at age 93.

