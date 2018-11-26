ROCKLAND (CBS) – A 65-year-old man is accused of driving drunk into the Rockland police chief’s cruiser and then fleeing the scene.

Richard Cirignano, of Rockland, is charged with his second offense of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to stop for a police officer, speeding and more charges.

The Rockland police department says Chief John Llewellyn was leaving the downtown Holiday Stroll event at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when Cirignano drove his pickup truck through a red light and struck the chief’s cruiser.

The crash sent the cruiser onto a church lawn but Llewellyn and his passenger were not hurt. The chief turned on his flashing lights and pursued a speeding Cirignano before pulling him over about a half mile from the crash scene, according to the department.

“Through the ensuing investigation, it was determined that Cirignano had been driving under the influence of alcohol,” police said in a statement.

Cirignano was expected to be arraigned Monday in Hingham District Court.