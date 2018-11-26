NEW YORK (AP/CBS) — The Red Sox are done celebrating their 2018 World Series championship. Their bank accounts are not.
The postseason share for the World Series champs is worth $416,838, the commissioner’s office announced on Monday. That total is down from the record $438,902 for the Houston Astros last year, though Boston’s players’ pool is at a record $88.19 million. That breaks the mark of $84.5 million set last year.
The commissioner’s office said Monday the Red Sox voted 66 full shares, 10.025 partial shares and eight cash awards. The Astros had 60 full shares, 9.23 partial shares and four cash awards.
A share on the NL champion Dodgers was worth $262,027, up from $259,722 for Los Angeles in 2017.
Full shares were worth $154,656 for Houston, $122,957 for Milwaukee, $43,082 for the New York Yankees, $40,376 for Atlanta, $40,336 for Colorado, $37,040 for Cleveland, $19,760 for Oakland and $16,155 for the Chicago Cubs.
The players’ pool included 50 percent of the gate receipts from wild-card games and 60 percent each from the first three games of the Division Series and the first four games of the League Championship Series and World Series.
Boston defeated Los Angeles in five games to capture their fourth World Series title in the last 14 seasons.
