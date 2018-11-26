LYNN (CBS) – Two men will be in court Monday, accused of firing a gun into a crowded gym in Lynn over the weekend.

Several shots were fired outside the Planet Fitness on Boston Street Saturday afternoon. No one was hurt, but some of the rounds went through a window inside the gym.

An off-duty police officer heard the shots, followed the men and called for backup.

Police arrested Jahkeal Browne, 19, of Roslindale, and Kymauri Jean-Lestin, 19, of Lynn. Investigators say they seized a gun, ammunition and approximately 80 grams of crack cocaine. Both face several charges, including assault with intent to murder.

Brown and Jean-Lestin will be arraigned Monday in Lynn District Court.