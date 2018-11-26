WATCH LIVE:Senate Committee Hearing On Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions
BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady may not have to worry about All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes come Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings’ cornerback suffered an apparent hamstring injury late in Sunday night’s win over the Packers, an injury that appears to be on the serious side.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that the Vikings are “crossing their fingers” for good news from a Monday MRI.

“The probability right now is that he’s going to miss at least some time,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.

Dr. David J. Chao, the former Chargers team doctor and the well-known “ProFootballDoc” on Twitter, shared a fear that the injury may require surgery.

Such an injury would end Rhodes’ season.

Rhodes, 28, made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017, and he was named a First Team All-Pro last season.

The 6-4-1 Vikings visit the 8-3 Patriots next Sunday in Foxboro.

