METHUEN (CBS) – A woman died after trying to break up a family fight in Methuen and another woman is now facing charges.

Police were called a home on Bicknell Avenue late Sunday night for a report of a fight and an unresponsive woman.

They say 63-year-old Martina Gomez attempted to break up that fight among relatives when she “appeared to suffer from medical distress,” according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Gomez was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where she died.

Police outside the home on Bicknell Avenue early Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy today to determine the cause and manner of death,” D.A. spokesperson Carrie Kimball Monahan said in a statement.

Modesta Gomez, 23, is charged with assaulting Martina Gomez and another woman in the incident.

She will be arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court. Investigators have not said what her relationship is to Martina Gomez or the second woman.

