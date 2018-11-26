BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for Monday night’s tilt against the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Brown will miss the contest with a sore right hip he suffered on a nasty fall in Saturday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He fell hard on his backside after trying to swat at a Maximilian Kleber layup attempt late in the fourth quarter, and did not re-enter for the final two minutes of the loss.

Jaylen Brown left the game after this hard fall on his tailbone (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/VZC951haOk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 25, 2018

Brown was not with the team during their Monday morning shootaround in New Orleans, and Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters that his guard was probably “in a pool somewhere” to rehab the injury. He added that Brown was still “very sore” from Saturday’s fall.

The 22-year-old was initially considered doubtful for Monday night’s contest before being downgraded late in the afternoon. Stevens would not reveal who would get the start for Brown against the Pelicans, saying he’d make that decision closer to the 8 p.m. tipoff.

Brown is one of the many Celtics players struggling to start the season, averaging just 11.1 points off 40 percent shooting (hitting just 25 percent of his shots from beyond the arc). But he played well in his 30 minutes against the Mavericks, playing the aggressive brand of basketball that fans have come to know with Brown. He hit seven of his nine shots for 16 points while adding five rebounds, a block and a steal.

Brown has missed one other game with injury this season; sitting out Boston’s Nov. 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks with a sore right foot.