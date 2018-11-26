WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain Overnight, Wet Snow Possible Up North
BOSTON (CBS) — Monday night’s storm forced Boston to cancel the tree-lighting at Copley Square. One of the rainest autumns are on record has people hoping the weather pattern changes before Santa’s visit is a wash-out too.

Rain feels like the new norm. And people are feeling a bit “bah humbug.”

“What else could you ask for? Sideways rain,” one person said.

wetcopleysquaretree Continuous Rain Seems To Be Putting A Damper On Holiday Spirit

Rainy weather surrounds a lit tree in Copley Square Monday night (WBZ-TV)

Jake Sugerman of Boston said, ” I’ve gotten so used to it being so rainy that I’ve just forgotten…I need some time, I need a couple nice sunny days where I’m not worrying about, ‘what do I have to do to prepare to go to work today?'”

But there is a silver lining to these rain clouds. Thanksgiving fell early this year. There’s still plenty of time this holiday season for Mother Nature to make the “nice list.”

“[It feels] a little less Christmasy I have to say,” said Catalina Burke. “Once it hits December I kind of like snow.”

If you’re eager to get in the holiday spirit this week, the Faneuil Hall holiday tree will be lit tomorrow night at 7:30. You can watch it live right here on WBZ.

