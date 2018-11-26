WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain Overnight, Wet Snow Possible Up North
BELLINGHAM (CBS) — A Bellingham teacher accused of secretly recording a 14-year-old boy in a bathroom faced a judge in Milford District Court Monday. Scott McDonald, 38, was placed on leave from his Memorial Middle School position Nov. 9, when the district received the complaint.

“He did lure the alleged victim in this case into a faculty bathroom at school where that alleged victim found an iPhone recording in secret,” said prosecutor Mark McShara.

scottmcdonald Bellingham Teacher Accused Of Recording Student In Bathroom Faces A Judge

Scott McDonald in court (WBZ-TV)

McDonald was a teacher and coach. Earlier this month, a student told the school resource officer he suspected McDonald had placed his cell phone camera in the restroom. When police checked McDonald’s phone, the boy’s suspicions were confirmed.

“You’re concerned for your children enough there. No one would ever expect it. He was a well-liked individual in the town and did a lot with the kids so it’s kind of troubling in many ways,” said Bellingham Police Lt. Kevin Ranieri.

bellingham Bellingham Teacher Accused Of Recording Student In Bathroom Faces A Judge

Bellingham Memorial Middle School. (Photo credit: David Robichaud – WBZ-TV)

In court documents, McDonald told police he had a terrible addiction and admitted to attempting suicide.

Parents here are upset but at least one says don’t rush to judgment. “There’s two sides to the story and the facts you presented to me makes him sound like a predator. But I don’t know that for a fact.”

