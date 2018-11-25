WRENTHAM (CBS) – Police had a bit of advice for drivers in Wrentham. Don’t drive through high water.

Wrentham Police posted a picture of a car that became stuck in the middle of water that reached the vehicle’s windows.

“Soooo, when that little voice in your head says, ‘that’s an awfully big puddle, maybe I should stop and turn around….’ Yeah, listen to that little voice,” police posted.

Police did not provide details on exactly where the driver was stuck, but fortunately no one was injured.