BOSTON (CBS) — The back-and-forth saga of Tom Brady’s helmet style appeared to have ended months ago. That was, until Sunday afternoon.

Brady took the field at MetLife Stadium wearing a familiar-looking helmet, having ditched the new style of helmet he’s worn all season.

Brady busted out the new helmet this summer, and considering how noticeable the change was, it generated some attention.

After wearing the new helmet for Weeks 1 and 2, Brady went back to the old helmet for Week 3 … then switched back to the new helmet, which he’s worn since then. It has been a bit of an underwhelming season for Brady, at least in terms of statistics. He has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,748 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season, after performing at an MVP level last year.

Whether it’s superstition, or comfort, or performance, or anything else, we’ll just have to wonder for the time being. But as it stands now, the quarterback has made a change. Again.