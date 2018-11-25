  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady entered Sunday’s game with a knee injury and an illness. By the time halftime came around, he had a couple of more injuries affecting him.

The quarterback took a shot while making a third-down pass to Rob Gronkowski in the second quarter. The pass fell incomplete, and upon his arrival to the sideline, Brady immediately alerted trainers to an issue with the thumb on his throwing hand.

And, as NFL Network’s Mike Giardi spotlighted on Twitter, trainers also paid attention to Brady’s right knee while he was on the bench. (The knee injury that limited Brady in practice this week was his left knee.)

Giardi noted that the broadcast did appear to show a bruise on Brady’s right knee.

CBS’ Evan Washburn said the thumb injury was covered with a Band-Aid.

Brady completed 11 of his 17 passes in the first half for 180 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Brady remained in the game, and took the field with the Patriots’ offense to start the second half.

