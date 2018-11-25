  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots improved to 8-3 on the season with a 27-13 win over the Jets on Sunday in New Jersey.

The game was tied, 10-10, at halftime. The Patriots opened the second half with a long field goal drive, which the Jets answered with a field-goal drive of their own to tie the game at 13-13.

Tom Brady connected with Julian Edelman for a 21-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to give the Patriots a 20-13 lead. A Sony Michel touchdown run six minutes into the fourth quarter extended that lead to 27-13.

The Patriots play next week, at home against Minnesota. The Jets will go on the road to face the Titans next week.

Full recap to come…

