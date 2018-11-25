BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots running back and current LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk was in the middle of an on-field skirmish following Saturday’s game between the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies.

According to reports, an unidentified person wearing a Texas A&M credential and shirt reportedly punched LSU special assistant Steve Kragthorpe, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease. The incident took place after Texas A&M won 74-72 after seven overtimes.

POSTGAME | #LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk and an unknown man with what appears to be an #Aggie bench credential throw punches on the field after @AggieFootball defeated @LSUfootball in 7-OT @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/H7EvCNmoIv — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) November 25, 2018

Faulk, wearing a white sweatshirt, can be seen being pulled out of the scuffle at the start of this video:

Based on the photo, it appears as though Faulk intervened and/or confronted the unidentified man. That unidentified man later spoke to Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher before Fisher had left the field.

Video of the interaction between Jimbo and the A&M staffer involved in the post-game altercation. pic.twitter.com/wkDXK65Zwl — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 25, 2018

NOLA.com shared some more details of the altercation:

There was a large shouting match near midfield after the game, and multiple sources said Texas A&M receivers coach Dameyune Craig was at the heart of it. Craig, who was LSU’s receivers coach in 2016, approached LSU’s bench in the midst of a crowd storming shouting vulgarities. Sources near the incident said he threw his headset at LSU staffers and challenged them to fight.

Kragthorpe, 53, was reportedly OK after the incident.

Both schools are investigating the matter.