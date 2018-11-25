  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPatriots Game Day
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fight, Kevin Faulk, LSU, Sports News, Texas A&M

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots running back and current LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk was in the middle of an on-field skirmish following Saturday’s game between the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies.

According to reports, an unidentified person wearing a Texas A&M credential and shirt reportedly punched LSU special assistant Steve Kragthorpe, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease. The incident took place after Texas A&M won 74-72 after seven overtimes.

Faulk, wearing a white sweatshirt, can be seen being pulled out of the scuffle at the start of this video:

Based on the photo, it appears as though Faulk intervened and/or confronted the unidentified man. That unidentified man later spoke to Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher before Fisher had left the field.

NOLA.com shared some more details of the altercation:

There was a large shouting match near midfield after the game, and multiple sources said Texas A&M receivers coach Dameyune Craig was at the heart of it. Craig, who was LSU’s receivers coach in 2016, approached LSU’s bench in the midst of a crowd storming shouting vulgarities. Sources near the incident said he threw his headset at LSU staffers and challenged them to fight.

Kragthorpe, 53, was reportedly OK after the incident.

Both schools are investigating the matter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s