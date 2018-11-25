LEICESTER (CBS) – The Leicester Board of Selectmen will hold an emergency meeting on Monday night to discuss traffic concerns caused by a large number of customers at the town’s new recreational marijuana shop.

In a notice on Sunday, selectmen said the emergency meeting was called “to address potential traffic, parking, and public safety concerns” surrounding Cultivate on Main Street. Open Meeting Law requires more than 48 hours notice for a meeting except on an emergency basis.

“These concerns became relevant only after it was determined the initial rush of customers to the business would be great and longer in duration than initially forecast,” the notice reads. “This meeting is called to discuss options to address said concerns in a timely basis.”

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Cultivate opened on Tuesday and business has been booming since. Customers have waited in line for hours each day. On opening day, Cultivate served over 1,000 customers.