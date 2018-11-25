  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:30 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL News

BOSTON (CBS) – After earning a win on the road against the Jets, the Patriots received a bit of help from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh and Denver found themselves in a back-and-forth contest in Denver during in the late afternoon window of games on Sunday. It was the Broncos that came out with a 24-17 win when Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception in the end zone with less than two minutes to go.

With the Patriots beating the Jets 27-13 earlier in the day, New England now sits at 8-3 while the Steelers are 7-3-1. As a result, the Patriots currently have the No. 2 seed, the Houston Texans are in third at 8-3 and the Steelers are the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

The Steelers and New England have a critical showdown looming on December 16 in Pittsburgh.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s