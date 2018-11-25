BOSTON (CBS) – After earning a win on the road against the Jets, the Patriots received a bit of help from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh and Denver found themselves in a back-and-forth contest in Denver during in the late afternoon window of games on Sunday. It was the Broncos that came out with a 24-17 win when Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception in the end zone with less than two minutes to go.

With the Patriots beating the Jets 27-13 earlier in the day, New England now sits at 8-3 while the Steelers are 7-3-1. As a result, the Patriots currently have the No. 2 seed, the Houston Texans are in third at 8-3 and the Steelers are the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

The Steelers and New England have a critical showdown looming on December 16 in Pittsburgh.