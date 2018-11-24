TYNGSBORO (CBS) – A Tyngsboro officer just two weeks out of police academy held a driver at gunpoint after he backed his car into the officer’s cruiser during a traffic stop.

Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Officer Daniel Campbell stopped a speeding BMW on Pawtucket Blvd. Tyngsboro Police say the driver pulled into a driveway and as Campbell put his cruiser behind the vehicle, the BMW suddenly went in reverse and crashed into the cruiser.

Injured from impact, Campbell got out of his cruiser and held the suspects at gunpoint as other officers rushed to the scene, police said.

The driver, identified as Camilo Cruz, 27, of Newton, was arrested. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, malicious destruction of property, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Two other people were inside Cruz’s car at the time of the incident. Jose Reyes, 49, of Roxbury was arrested on outstanding warrants for drug possession.

Campbell was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released. His cruiser, a 2018 Dodger Charger, was totaled.

“The rigorous and effective academy training programs were on full display this morning, but at the end of the day, it was Officer Campbell himself, with less than a month as a full-time officer, who remained calm and used restraint in the face of an imminent threat,” Tyngsboro Police Richard Chief Howe said. “As a result, a dangerous incident was resolved without further escalation.”

Cruz and Reyes are being held until their Monday arraignment in Lowell District Court.