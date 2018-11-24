  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady’s status for Sunday versus the Jets was at least somewhat up in the air late this week as he was listed as questionable with a knee issue and illness. But any nervous Patriots fans can likely breathe a sigh of relief.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Brady is traveling with the team on Saturday.

Despite Brady’s questionable tag, reports have indicated that the quarterback’s game status was not in doubt.

The Patriots are also likely to receive a boost from tight end Rob Gronkowksi on Sunday. After missing time in recent weeks, Gronkowski declared himself “good to go.”

