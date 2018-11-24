SUDBURY (CBS) – A dog that was attacked by what is believed to have been a coyote had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

A resident on Powers Road reported the attack around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday. Officers could not find the animal that attacked the pet.

Police helped the residents get their dog into the car to transport it to the veterinarian’s office. The dog’s injuries were too serious and it was euthanized.

“We want to warn residents of the incident so additional precautions can be taken, particularly with children and animals,” Sudbury Police said. “Please use diligence in monitoring your animals especially later in the evening and early mornings hours when coyotes tend to be more active.”