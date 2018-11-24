  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coyote attack, Local TV, Sudbury

SUDBURY (CBS) – A dog that was attacked by what is believed to have been a coyote had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

A resident on Powers Road reported the attack around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday. Officers could not find the animal that attacked the pet.

Police helped the residents get their dog into the car to transport it to the veterinarian’s office. The dog’s injuries were too serious and it was euthanized.

“We want to warn residents of the incident so additional precautions can be taken, particularly with children and animals,” Sudbury Police said. “Please use diligence in monitoring your animals especially later in the evening and early mornings hours when coyotes tend to be more active.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s