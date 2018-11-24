  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
    8:30 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
    9:00 PMThe Story of Santa Claus
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Somerset

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man standing in front of his disabled pickup truck has been struck and killed on the side of a highway.

State police say 66-year-old Delton Pacheco, of Somerset, was hit Friday on I-195 near Exit 4 at around noon.

somersetcrash Man Struck, Killed Standing In Front Of His Disabled Truck

A man was killed Friday after a car hit his disabled pickup truck that he was standing in front of. (Photo Courtesy: WPRI)

Pacheco was in front of his truck with the hood up when another car struck his vehicle from behind while it was in the acceleration lane.

Pacheco and the other driver, a 60-year-old Swansea woman who has not yet been identified, were taken to the hospital where Pacheco was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s