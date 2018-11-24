SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man standing in front of his disabled pickup truck has been struck and killed on the side of a highway.

State police say 66-year-old Delton Pacheco, of Somerset, was hit Friday on I-195 near Exit 4 at around noon.

Pacheco was in front of his truck with the hood up when another car struck his vehicle from behind while it was in the acceleration lane.

Pacheco and the other driver, a 60-year-old Swansea woman who has not yet been identified, were taken to the hospital where Pacheco was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating.

