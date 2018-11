BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics will be without Gordon Hayward Saturday night in Dallas, while guard Terry Rozier’s status is up in the air.

Hayward will miss the Mavericks game due to what the team is calling left ankle soreness.

Rozier is listed as questionable. He is dealing with soreness in the right knee.

The Celtics play the Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. in Dallas.